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Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 34,99
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 13,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
€ 19,99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€ 27,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 39,99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 17,99
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 27,99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
€ 32,99
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
€ 29,99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€ 59,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 37,99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 29,99
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 27,99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
€ 37,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
€ 39,99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€ 22,99
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
€ 64,99
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
Jordan
Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
€ 37,99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 17,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
€ 17,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
€ 22,99
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€ 24,99