  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. New Releases

New Girls Sportswear

Kids 
(1)
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Kids Age 
(0)
Size Range 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(1)
Nike Sportswear
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
€144.99
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
€99.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€29.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
€64.99
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Nova
Younger Kids' Shoes
€64.99
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Baby/Toddler Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max Nova
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€54.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage Backpack (25L)
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Backpack (25L)
€42.99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
€109.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€104.99
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
€59.99
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
€119.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€19.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
€59.99
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn8
Older Kids' Shoes
€159.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€27.99