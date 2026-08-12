Mother's Day Gifts

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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
€ 29,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€ 64,99
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Hijab 2.0
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Hijab 2.0
€ 39,99
Nike Vapor Elite
Nike Vapor Elite Women's Fitness Gloves
Nike Vapor Elite
Women's Fitness Gloves
€ 29,99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 15,99
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
€ 29,99
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 15,99
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
€ 37,99
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max SNDR
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
30% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Top
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Short-Sleeve Knit Crop Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Short-Sleeve Knit Crop Top
30% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Tank Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€ 84,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 37,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Alpha Elite
Nike Alpha Elite Training Gloves
Nike Alpha Elite
Training Gloves
€ 54,99
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
€ 47,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
€ 99,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€ 89,99
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
€ 89,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
€ 27,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Refuel
Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
+1
Nike Refuel
Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
€ 19,99
Nike Icon Cortez
Nike Icon Cortez Wristlet
Nike Icon Cortez
Wristlet
€ 34,99
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
€ 42,99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
€ 44,99
Nike Dura Feel 10
Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
Nike Dura Feel 10
Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
€ 14,99
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€ 84,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 37,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Alpha Elite
Nike Alpha Elite Training Gloves
Nike Alpha Elite
Training Gloves
€ 54,99
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
€ 47,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
€ 99,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€ 89,99
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
€ 89,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
€ 27,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Refuel
Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
+1
Nike Refuel
Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
€ 19,99
Nike Icon Cortez
Nike Icon Cortez Wristlet
Nike Icon Cortez
Wristlet
€ 34,99
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
€ 42,99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
€ 44,99
Nike Dura Feel 10
Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
Nike Dura Feel 10
Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
€ 14,99

Mother's Day gift ideas: show your appreciation

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day present? We've got you covered with our collection of high-performance gifts, from everyday essentials to bold designs. You'll find the gear that will help her push past her limits. And with innovative designs and breathable fabrics, she'll look and feel her best.

Our Mother's Day gift collection has a range of styles designed to keep up with her active lifestyle. Whatever her sport, expect classic pieces and practical accessories she's sure to love. From tops and tees to cosy joggers and hoodies, you'll find the ideal present in our selection of gift ideas. Or, keep Mother's Day simple with a Nike gift card so she can choose for herself.

Stylish presents for mum

Give some love this Mother's Day with sportswear gifts that help elevate her workout game. Whether she likes to hit the gym or tough mountain trails, we have something for every taste. Choose bright colourways for a standout look, or opt for discreet styles to keep it simple. Our unique designs will keep her comfortable no matter the weather, with breathable materials and adjustable coverage. Lightweight gear made with Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat from the skin, allowing quick evaporation to keep her dry. Don't forget to check out our sports bras for confidence-boosting support.

We're committed to Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why we create pieces with Sustainable Materials that are kinder to the planet and your conscience. So whether you're looking for something practical, stylish or more eco-friendly, our Mother's Day collection has it all.