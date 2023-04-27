Men's high tops: innovative comfort with old-school style
Our men's high tops deliver padded comfort with the retro look you love. From basketball styles that wrap your ankle supportively to shoes with custom designs made to be seen, our high top trainers are a versatile choice—whether you're working out or chilling. Discover high top football boots with a Flyknit construction and lightweight fabric that move as you move. With a sock-like fit, you get the feeling of control when your full range of skills are on display. Go for men's high top shoes with a Dynamic Fit collar to get a super-secure feel around the ankle.
The iconic collar of our Air Force 1 high top trainers for men uses heritage design to replicate the original 1982 shoe. Padded ankles and tongues deliver soft on-court comfort, and with underfoot Air units, you get that cushioned feeling. Since 1985, Air Jordan 1s have been bringing their hooped style to the court and street. The lace-up collar lets you adjust the fit for all-day comfort. Meanwhile, brand-new colourways and innovative fabrics like GORE-TEX reinvent the shoe's style, while keeping that unmistakably classic look.