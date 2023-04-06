Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Grey Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Grey
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Dry Graphic
      Nike Dry Graphic Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry Graphic
      Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Crew
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's 1/2-Zip Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's 1/2-Zip Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      €35.97
      Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Women's Oversized Fleece Crew (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials
      Women's Oversized Fleece Crew (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €69.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Jordan Wordmark
      Jordan Wordmark Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Wordmark
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt

      Grey hoodies: warm up and cool down in comfort

      When the temperature drops, reach for a Nike grey hoodie to keep you warm between training sessions. You'll find pull-on options as well as zip-up hoodies that are easy to throw on and go.

      Look out for adjustable drawstrings at the neck to ensure you get the ideal fit. Plus, ribbing at cuffs and hems helps to lock in heat. We've also got plain grey hoodies and options with graphic prints to suit your personal style.

      We use high-tech fabric, so you can focus on playing your best game. Our double-brushed microfibre fleece is designed to minimise heat loss, helping to insulate you against the cold without adding extra bulk. Or choose a grey sweatshirt made from our midweight brushed fleece, which is extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. We also have smaller fits for kids, so the whole family can stay cosy on active days.