Nigeria home kits 2022/2023: kick off in style
Whether you're supporting from the stands or tearing across the pitch, our Nigeria home strips are ready for action. With sizes for adults and juniors, the whole family can rep their team's colours with pride. Each design is made to match the Nigeria home football kits worn by the pros and features the team crest for authentic detail. You'll spot the Nike Swoosh, too, bringing an iconic look to each piece.
We use innovative fabrics throughout the collection to keep you fresh and comfortable. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin, so it can dry faster. When the temperature rises, choose a short-sleeved Nigeria home shirt for maximum ventilation or opt for a relaxed silhouette for layering on chillier days.
Stretchy fabrics allow your Nigeria home kit to flex with you as you move, so you can focus on the game. Look out for gear with our Sustainable Materials tag—this means we've crafted it with eco-friendly materials, such as recycled polyester.