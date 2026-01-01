Croatia football kits 2026 : dare to stand out
Whether you're striding onto the pitch or showing your support from the stands, expect total comfort in our high-performance Croatia football kits. We've got loose and relaxed fits that won't cling to you while you train, plus sleek and tailored silhouettes that look as good on the street as they do dribbling down the wing.
Innovative materials
All of our sporty styles are made from technical materials that help you bring your A-game to the pitch (or the gym, or the studio). Fabrics like jersey and cotton are super lightweight so they won't weigh you down, even when you're deep into extra time. Sweat-wicking technology lifts away excess moisture from your skin to keep you dry and comfortable, from the referee's first whistle to the very last kick.
Face the elements
In our collection of Croatia national football team kits, you'll also find thicker pieces designed to help you stay warm during those outdoor and early morning workouts. Long-sleeved fleeces have hoods to protect you from the rain, as well as textured fleece material that's soft to the touch. High-funnel necks keep out the cold, even on chilly and windy days. Shrug your hoodie or sweatshirt on over the rest of your kit to get you to and from the pitch in style. Mesh linings and vents keep air flowing, no matter how hard you train.
Croatia football socks
Add the perfect finishing touch to your game kit with a pair of our Croatia football socks, designed to match those worn by players on the star-studded team. We've got styles for adults as well as kids and babies, which also feature our iconic Swoosh logo. Breathable fabrics, strategic padding and reinforced heels mean these socks are up for any challenge the game might throw at them.
Details to help you perform
Details make all the difference, and our Croatia home kit shorts and bottoms are packed with thoughtful touches. Think stretchy waistbands for maximum comfort, as well as functional drawstrings for a personalised fit. Streamlined designs sit close to the body, so you won't feel distracted during those all-important kicks and passes. Plus, zips on the lower legs make our laid-back football pants simple to get in and out of.
Get the look with all-in-one kits
Our kits feature classic Croatia strips as well as shorts and socks, so you've got everything you need to start playing straight away. Choose from home or away kits, with different colourways and details. Look out for sustainable and recycled materials, which make every piece a feel-good choice. Find kits and sets for every age group, from little ones scoring their first goal to teenagers and adults taking their performance to new heights.