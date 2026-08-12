Father's Day Gifts

(80)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
€ 29,99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
€ 32,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
€ 189,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Nike Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
€ 37,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
€ 27,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 144,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
€ 47,99
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
€ 49,99
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
€ 29,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 47,99
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
€ 24,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
€ 37,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
€ 44,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoe
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoe
€ 119,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€ 24,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 99,99
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 32,99
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 104,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
€ 27,99
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
€ 39,99
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
€ 94,99
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
€ 19,99
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€ 84,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 94,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Futura Washed Bucket Hat
Nike Apex
Futura Washed Bucket Hat
€ 32,99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 15,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 99,99
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 32,99
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 104,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
€ 27,99
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
€ 39,99
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike gift card
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
€ 94,99
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
€ 19,99
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
€ 84,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 94,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Futura Washed Bucket Hat
Nike Apex
Futura Washed Bucket Hat
€ 32,99
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 15,99

Father's Day gift ideas: give the gift of performance

Show your love for Dad with Father's Day gifts from Nike. Whether he's a committed athlete or just likes to keep active, we've got you covered. Expect sweat-wicking training tops and tanks for the dad who loves hitting the gym. When he's on the go, we've got jackets to keep the warmth in and versatile bags so he can keep his stuff secure. To help him unwind in comfort after a workout, choose relaxed pieces like soft shorts and joggers.

Our Father's Day gift collection features bold designs that stand out, and subtle options for dads who like to keep their look under the radar. Choose a cosy hoodie for chilly days so he can layer up. Our high-performance styles combine functional utility with streetwear flair, so he'll look and feel his best, whether he's on a challenging run or unwinding.

Innovative presents for dad

Make your dad's day extra special with our selection of trainers, sportswear and accessories. Find high-performance materials and comfortable fits, so they can focus on what they enjoy without distractions. On the hunt for gear that's kinder to the planet and your conscience? Look for the Sustainable Materials tag to find pieces made with innovative recycled fabrics.

Whatever his sporting obsession, you'll find options designed to keep him comfortable all day long. Not sure what gear he'll love the most? Choose a Nike gift card so he can choose his favourites.