Winter hoodies: lock in warmth
Layer up in Nike's winter hoodies and sweatshirts for all-day comfort. Our Therma-FIT technology features double-brushed microfibre fleece that retains energy and reduces heat loss without adding bulk. The result? A lightweight, cosy fit to keep your workouts going—no matter how much the temperature drops.
We believe that the best designs combine function and form. From casual fits to athletic windbreakers, you've got plenty of choices that hit the sweet spot. Relaxed half-zipped options are great for outdoor runs as you can adjust airflow with ease. Plus, pocketed styles let you stash your phone and other valuables securely while you're on the move. For maximum cosiness, opt for winter hoodies that come in soft fleece to keep the chilly winds out. Choose warm hoodies with ribbed cuffs in classic black, grey or navy blue colours to add to your everyday staples. Or, you could opt for graphic prints and bright hues for an elevated look—embroidered with the iconic Nike Swoosh for extra impact.
Want all-day comfort? You'll love our Tech Fleece—an innovative fabric that pioneered the move towards lightweight winterwear. We still use this durable fabric today, and you'll spot it throughout our range of hoodies and sweatshirts. Our latest high-performance material, Nike Forward, also takes its hoodie game seriously. What sets this cutting-edge fabric apart is the ultra-thin, needle-punched layers. This means you can enjoy maximum airflow, while still staying warm. Plus, in comparison to traditional knitwear, Nike Forward reduces the carbon footprint of the manufacturing process by an average of 75%. It's a crucial part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero waste and net-zero emissions. You'll spot other sustainable materials across the range, too, such as recycled polyester spun from old plastic bottles. Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag to join our journey to a better future.