Blue Trainers & Shoes

(200)
Nike P-6000 'Denim’
Nike P-6000 'Denim’ Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 'Denim’
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
€ 129,99
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 64,99
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 189,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
€ 37,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
€ 149,99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Little Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Baby & Toddler Shoes
€ 39,99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
€ 149,99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
€ 24,99
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
€ 59,99
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
€ 49,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
€ 179,99
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner Utility
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
€ 32,99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
€ 119,99
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
€ 149,99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
€ 24,99
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
€ 59,99
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
€ 49,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
€ 179,99
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner Utility
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
€ 32,99

Blue shoes and trainers: discover your potential

From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue trainers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find a choice of high-profile and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning gives you the protection you need to power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes. So, it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.


Support your performance


Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue trainers with supportive cushioning underfoot. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help drive you forward when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue trainers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.


Stay grounded


Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to stand up to plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.


Fly through your training


The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue trainers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.


Showcase your style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue trainers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for pale blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue trainers for a vibrant, confident feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of dark blue trainers fits the bill perfectly.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.