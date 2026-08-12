Navy Nike Tech tracksuits: iconic style meets premium comfort
Zip up in a blue Nike Tech tracksuit and enjoy reliable warmth without the bulk. These pieces provide lightweight comfort, thanks to our high-performing technical fabric. It gives you top-tier softness and a smooth-on-both-sides feel. Plus, signature details, such as the tape-reinforced pockets on the sleeves and legs, ensure the polished Nike Tech aesthetic. Meanwhile, gear in kids' sizes means the whole family can get that snug feel.
Pick out a pair of Nike Tech blue tracksuit bottoms cut to your favourite fit. Prefer your joggers with slim legs and tall cuffs that show off your kicks? Our tapered pairs are roomy through the thigh and narrow at the knee, so you get a comfy fit while still achieving that sleek look. Upping the intensity? Choose a navy Nike Tech tracksuit featuring Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from your body for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh.
We design our apparel with smart details for an elevated, comfortable feel. Think cuffs finished with smooth, stretchy binding that fits snugly against your skin. Articulated knees and elbows that allow for easy movement. And side pockets that provide you with plenty of places to stash your valuables. All this helps give our light blue and dark blue Nike Tech tracksuits their distinctive aesthetic.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a blue Nike Tech tracksuit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.