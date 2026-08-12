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Blue Full-Zip Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(34)
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
€ 129,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 94,99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 94,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
British & Irish Lions
Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
€ 139,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 94,99
British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions Men's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
British & Irish Lions
Men's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 74,99
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
€ 54,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 94,99
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 109,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
30% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 94,99
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 109,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
Nike Sportswear Tuned Air
Men's Woven Tracksuit Top
30% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off

Blue full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies: lock in warmth on the go

Whatever challenges the day holds, our full-zip hoodies in blue are crafted to keep up with you. Relaxed shapes and dropped shoulders give you the freedom to move. Meanwhile, flex through the fabric gives you the power to stretch without limits.


Elasticated cuffs and hems deliver a comfortable fit and help ensure your clothing stays in place when you're on the go. Plus, flat seams and soft materials work to prevent irritation, so there's nothing holding you back. We have plenty of shades to choose from, ranging from royal blue to light-blue full-zip hoodies, so every athlete can find something they love. Of course, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh embroidered on chests, adding a premium finish to your gear.


What makes our navy-blue full-zip sweatshirts so cosy? Fleecy material and brushed cotton blends feel smooth and soft, while still being lightweight, so they won't weigh you down. When the intensity rises, pick a hoodie with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric works to wick sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, so you stay cool and fresh. Meanwhile, you can create extra airflow by unzipping the front—a practical touch for versatile conditions. In changeable weather, pieces with adjustable hoods help keep you dry in a shower. Check out styles with zip-up pockets that are ideal for storing valuables. Or, opt for designs featuring kangaroo pouches to keep your hands protected on chilly days.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a blue full-zip hoodie with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.