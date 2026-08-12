Blue full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies: lock in warmth on the go
Whatever challenges the day holds, our full-zip hoodies in blue are crafted to keep up with you. Relaxed shapes and dropped shoulders give you the freedom to move. Meanwhile, flex through the fabric gives you the power to stretch without limits.
Elasticated cuffs and hems deliver a comfortable fit and help ensure your clothing stays in place when you're on the go. Plus, flat seams and soft materials work to prevent irritation, so there's nothing holding you back. We have plenty of shades to choose from, ranging from royal blue to light-blue full-zip hoodies, so every athlete can find something they love. Of course, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh embroidered on chests, adding a premium finish to your gear.
What makes our navy-blue full-zip sweatshirts so cosy? Fleecy material and brushed cotton blends feel smooth and soft, while still being lightweight, so they won't weigh you down. When the intensity rises, pick a hoodie with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric works to wick sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, so you stay cool and fresh. Meanwhile, you can create extra airflow by unzipping the front—a practical touch for versatile conditions. In changeable weather, pieces with adjustable hoods help keep you dry in a shower. Check out styles with zip-up pockets that are ideal for storing valuables. Or, opt for designs featuring kangaroo pouches to keep your hands protected on chilly days.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a blue full-zip hoodie with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.