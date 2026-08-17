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Nike Black Friday Coats 2026

(17)
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Parka
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Parka
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Parka
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Parka
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Statement Down Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Statement Down Gilet
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Jacket
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
30% off
Jordan Flight Chicago
Jordan Flight Chicago Men's Realtree Jacket
Jordan Flight Chicago
Men's Realtree Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
30% off

Nike Black Friday coat sale: where protection meets performance

Tackle the elements—and your goals—in comfort, thanks to the Nike Black Friday coat sale. Our winter coats, jackets and gilets blend water-repellent materials with the comfort and flexibility you need. Discover puffer jackets for men, women and kids that deliver ultimate insulation. Meanwhile, adjustable bungee cords and elastic cuffs lock in body heat and shut out draughts. Looking for something lightweight? The Nike Black Friday coat sale includes flexible, durable jackets that won't weigh you down.


Want to layer up? Our Nike Black Friday coat sale includes practical gilets that are easy to throw on and go. Ribbed panels on the sides give you total freedom to move. Meanwhile, easy-access pockets are perfect for stashing your essentials. When the temperature drops, look for coats featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. It helps manage your body's natural heat, helping to keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. Plus, designs with Nike AeroLoft technology integrate lightweight warmth with ventilation, so your temperature stays balanced. Turning up the intensity? Vents in high-heat zones let you shed excess warmth. And full-length zip fastenings allow you to control your airflow.


For extra coverage, choose styles from the Nike Black Friday winter coat sale in longer lengths and with curved back hems. Or go for a shorter design for a flexible feel that allows uninterrupted movement. Hood or no hood? With jackets featuring a stowaway hood design, you don't have to choose—it's there when you need it and neatly folds away when the clouds clear.