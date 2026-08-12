  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Basketball Mid Top Shoes

(24)
Kobe 1 Protro
Kobe 1 Protro Men's shoes
Kobe 1 Protro
Men's shoes
€ 199,99
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 74,99
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 64,99
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
€ 229,99
Nike S.T. Charge
Nike S.T. Charge Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike S.T. Charge
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Tatum 4 'Playoffs'
Tatum 4 'Playoffs' Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 'Playoffs'
Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 59,99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+3
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
€ 109,99
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 64,99
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 94,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Tatum 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€ 54,99
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
30% off
KD18 'International Blue'
KD18 'International Blue' Basketball Shoes
KD18 'International Blue'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off