Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Top and Shorts Set

Whether it's on the court, the field or the playground, this two-piece set is essential for play. It's boosted with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play. The knit tee features reflective trim and has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear, while the woven shorts have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: IU5337-010