Nike
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Top and Shorts Set
Whether it's on the court, the field or the playground, this two-piece set is essential for play. It's boosted with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play. The knit tee features reflective trim and has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear, while the woven shorts have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IU5337-010
Nike
Whether it's on the court, the field or the playground, this two-piece set is essential for play. It's boosted with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play. The knit tee features reflective trim and has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear, while the woven shorts have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IU5337-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 4 and is 3′6″ (107cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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