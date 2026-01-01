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Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
€ 74,99
Want to get some shots up outside? This plush hoodie is soft and warm, thanks to Nike Therma-FIT technology, perfect for a brisk hoops session in the great outdoors when the temperatures dip.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IO8305-010
Nike
€ 74,99
Want to get some shots up outside? This plush hoodie is soft and warm, thanks to Nike Therma-FIT technology, perfect for a brisk hoops session in the great outdoors when the temperatures dip.
Benefits
Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.
Product details
- Kangaroo pocket
- Ribbed openings
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- Body: 52% polyester/48% cotton. Rib: 96% cotton/4% elastane. Hood lining: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IO8305-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike
€ 74,99