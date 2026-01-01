Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pant Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants

€ 49,99

Built for football training, these smooth knit pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. The slim fit and zip pockets and cuffs create a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through each drill and practice game.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.