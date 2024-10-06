Nike Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

Comfortable & Nice looking
Mert290529508
I bought the purple one for my 3 years old daughter. It is comfortable and looks great.
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.
Nike
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Comfortable & Nice looking
Mert290529508
I bought the purple one for my 3 years old daughter. It is comfortable and looks great.
Nike