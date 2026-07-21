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Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly Women's Racerback One Piece - Black/White/White

Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly

Women's Racerback One Piece

€ 59,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Get the racerback swimsuit that doesn't skimp on performance. The classic-cut leg and full-bottom coverage provide maximum comfort and narrow straps offer medium support. The fully lined Nike HydraStrong fabric provides long-lasting durability, so you can focus on hitting your personal best.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: IU3119-015

Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly

€ 59,99

Get the racerback swimsuit that doesn't skimp on performance. The classic-cut leg and full-bottom coverage provide maximum comfort and narrow straps offer medium support. The fully lined Nike HydraStrong fabric provides long-lasting durability, so you can focus on hitting your personal best.

Benefits

  • Nike HydraStrong fabric provides long-lasting durability, swim after swim.
  • Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.
  • Narrow straps offer comfort and provide medium support.
  • Classic-cut leg sits right above the hips and balances function and comfort.
  • The flat-seam construction helps reduce chafing.

Product Details

  • Full-bottom coverage
  • Embroidered Swoosh
  • Body: 51% recycled polyester, 49% (PBT) polyester (chlorine resistant); lining: 100% recycled polyester
  • HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: IU3119-015

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5'9" (175cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • ursulal320936862

    Maillot de bain très confortable, avec une coupe agréable à porter. La taille correspond parfaitement. Un très bel article, en excellent état, idéal pour profiter de l’été.

Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly Women's Racerback One Piece

Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly

€ 59,99

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