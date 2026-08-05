Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt

Hangs really well on my bod
BrianL144187971
Excellent tee. Fit is good. Material is very nice - more like a football shirt - and the graphic pops.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
You are all about team and the pride that comes with repping your country. This soft, lightweight T-shirt makes your pride loud and clear for all to hear.
Spain Practice
You are all about team and the pride that comes with repping your country. This soft, lightweight T-shirt makes your pride loud and clear for all to hear.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Hangs really well on my bod
BrianL144187971
Excellent tee. Fit is good. Material is very nice - more like a football shirt - and the graphic pops.
Spain Practice