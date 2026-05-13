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Highly Rated
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie

30% off
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Black/Black
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Move through your workout and into your day with this versatile hoodie. Named for its superfine yarns and tight-knit construction, our stretchy NanoKnit fabric is lightweight and ultra-soft. We paired it with our sweat-wicking tech and UV protection to make this layer a performance essential.


  • Colour Shown: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Style: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% off

Move through your workout and into your day with this versatile hoodie. Named for its superfine yarns and tight-knit construction, our stretchy NanoKnit fabric is lightweight and ultra-soft. We paired it with our sweat-wicking tech and UV protection to make this layer a performance essential.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Embroidered underarm eyelets add ventilation to help you stay cool.
  • Modified raglan-style sleeves allow for a full range of motion.
  • Low-profile seams add softness.

Product Details

  • Side pockets
  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Body: 90% polyester/10% elastane. Hood lining: 75% polyester / 13% cotton / 12% rayon.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Colour Shown: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Style: II1308-085

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (26)

4.3 stars

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% off

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