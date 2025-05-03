Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

Aisha9716c48309ad48d6a6ea8319b1960e6f
Lovely material with great texture , my boy likes it
These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
Nike
These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Aisha9716c48309ad48d6a6ea8319b1960e6f
Lovely material with great texture , my boy likes it
Nike