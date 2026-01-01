Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Colour Waistband Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
- Colour Shown: Energy
- Style: IZ7488-300
Nike
Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
Product Details
- Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
- 95% cotton/5% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Energy
- Style: IZ7488-300
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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