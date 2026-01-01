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Nike Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie - Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson

Nike

Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie

€ 94,99

Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IU3945-063

Nike

€ 94,99

Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.

Benefits

  • Oversized fit is designed to feel extra roomy through the body.
  • Double-layer hood construction adds soft structure.

Product details

  • Graphics on front and back
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IU3945-063

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie

    Nike

    € 94,99

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