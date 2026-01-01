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Nike
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
€ 94,99
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
Nike
€ 94,99
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
Benefits
- Oversized fit is designed to feel extra roomy through the body.
- Double-layer hood construction adds soft structure.
Product details
- Graphics on front and back
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike
€ 94,99