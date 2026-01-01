Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
Whether you're headed to the gym, the job or an overnight trip, get in the zone with this duffel bag. The spacious main compartment houses a laptop sleeve, stash your drink in the water-bottle pocket on the right side and put a change of shoes in the vented shoes garage on the left side. Place small valuables like jewellery, your phone or passport in one of the hidden velvet-lined pockets on the front while the handles and removable strap create versatile wear and carry options.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IR8395-010
Jordan
Whether you're headed to the gym, the job or an overnight trip, get in the zone with this duffel bag. The spacious main compartment houses a laptop sleeve, stash your drink in the water-bottle pocket on the right side and put a change of shoes in the vented shoes garage on the left side. Place small valuables like jewellery, your phone or passport in one of the hidden velvet-lined pockets on the front while the handles and removable strap create versatile wear and carry options.
Product Details
- 26cm H x 54.5cm L x 33cm D (approx.). Strap length: 129.5cm (longest), 80.5cm (shortest) (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IR8395-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Jordan