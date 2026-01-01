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Nike Full-Zip Club Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set - Black

Nike Full-Zip Club Set

Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set

€ 49,99

This 2-piece set is an easy way to dress little ones for fun. The hoodie is made of soft fleece for lightweight warmth, has slightly dropped shoulders create a relaxed fit, the full-zip closure makes layering easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit they can play freely in. Pair with any Nike tank or tee for a completed look.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1867-010

Nike Full-Zip Club Set

€ 49,99

This 2-piece set is an easy way to dress little ones for fun. The hoodie is made of soft fleece for lightweight warmth, has slightly dropped shoulders create a relaxed fit, the full-zip closure makes layering easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit they can play freely in. Pair with any Nike tank or tee for a completed look.

Benefits

Both pieces can be worn separately with pieces already in your child's wardrobe.

Product Details

  • 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
  • Machine Wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1867-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 6 and is 4'5" (135cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Full-Zip Club Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set

    Nike Full-Zip Club Set

    € 49,99

    Complete the look