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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Carbon Heather/Black

Nike Everyday Cushioned

Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

€ 24,99
Carbon Heather/Black
White/Black
Black/White
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Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Carbon Heather/Black
  • Style: SX7666-064

Nike Everyday Cushioned

€ 24,99

COMFORT AND SUPPORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Thick terry sole provides comfort and impact absorption.
  • Ribbed arch band offers a supportive feel.
  • Crew silhouette covers your ankle and lower calf.

Product Details

  • Fabric: 67% cotton/30% polyester/2% elastane/1% nylon
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Carbon Heather/Black
  • Style: SX7666-064

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (641)

4.5 stars

  • Sfortuna?

    AlfredoA356697544

    Per adesso ne ho provati 2 su 6 ed entrambi si sono bucati subito.... Speravo molto meglio

  • Skarpety idealne, rozmiarówka nieco zaniżona.

    MateuszW562317005

    Biegam w Nike Vaporfly 4, Zoom Fly 6 i Vomero Premium - wszystkie w rozmiarze 44. Skarpetki wybieram 38-42 i pasują idealnie.

  • maxim846422578

    Perfect goede zachte stof kopen zou ik zeggen

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Cushioned

€ 24,99

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