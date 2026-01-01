Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls
Baby Overalls
The littlest athletes can be snug as a bug (in a rug!) in these overalls, which are made from soft French terry fabric that feels gentle on babies' sensitive skin. The full-zip closure makes changing and dressing easy, and the hood provides extra optional coverage and super-cosy feels.
- Colour Shown: Pale Ivory
- Style: FV4455-110
Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls
The littlest athletes can be snug as a bug (in a rug!) in these overalls, which are made from soft French terry fabric that feels gentle on babies' sensitive skin. The full-zip closure makes changing and dressing easy, and the hood provides extra optional coverage and super-cosy feels.
Benefits
The full-zip closure makes changing, layering and dressing easy.
Product details
- 60% cotton, 40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pale Ivory
- Style: FV4455-110
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls