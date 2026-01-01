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England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Midnight Navy/White

England Club

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

€ 49,99
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7846-410

England Club

€ 49,99

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7846-410

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    England Club

    € 49,99

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