Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap

Cappellino baseball di ottima qualità.
ENRICOR15236428
Comprato per giocarci a tennis ma si può portare tutti i giorni. È bello, comodo, leggero e traspirante. Ottimo prodotto.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Cappellino baseball di ottima qualità.
ENRICOR15236428
Comprato per giocarci a tennis ma si può portare tutti i giorni. È bello, comodo, leggero e traspirante. Ottimo prodotto.
Comfortable to wear
John422290444
Nice comfortable cap, perfect for our warmer weather.
Super
michelam529024665
Meraviglioso nella vestibiàita, confort e tessuto
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club