Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Athletics Distance Spikes

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

€ 219,99

Ultralight foam and carbon plate help unlock your race-day speed.

Our most dominant distance athletics spikes are back at the starting line, ready to break even more world records. Now loaded with an ultralight ZoomX foam and a responsive carbon plate, the Dragonfly 2 Elite can help unleash a new level of speed you'll want to save for race day. It's donned by the fastest 5K and 10K runners in the sport, who are ready to reach new heights.

Engineered upper

New yarns and engineered upper enhance breathability and comfort. The upper's contouring fit gives a disappearing sensation that is built to go the distance. Heel is reinforced to help improve stability.

ZoomX foam

Full-length ZoomX foam, Nike's lightest and most resilient foam, delivering a high level of energy return with every stride you take.

Stable connection

Four permanent spikes help reduce the weight of the plate and create a wide, flat platform for a stable connection to the track.

Carbon plate

Carbon unlocks plate response and helps reduce weight. The curved design gives you a propulsive feel.

What's new?

A slightly wider midfoot and forefoot compared with the previous iteration improve the feeling of stability on straights and especially around the turns.