Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe

My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.