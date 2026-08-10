Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts

not a favorite
natishaw77259008
runs on the small side, easy to snag. Not best quality material.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Take on each mile in bold and breezy style. The Nike Dash running shorts are designed to sit at your natural waist while cooling Dri-FIT fabric drapes to a curved hem and allows your legs to breathe while you break barriers.
Nike Dash
Take on each mile in bold and breezy style. The Nike Dash running shorts are designed to sit at your natural waist while cooling Dri-FIT fabric drapes to a curved hem and allows your legs to breathe while you break barriers.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
2 stars
not a favorite
natishaw77259008
runs on the small side, easy to snag. Not best quality material.
Nike Dash