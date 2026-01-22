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Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts - Game Royal/College Navy/Flat Silver/White

Recycled Materials

Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition

Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

€ 69,99
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

The Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: Game Royal/College Navy/Flat Silver/White
  • Style: AJ5599-480

Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition

€ 69,99

REP YOUR TEAM.

The Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
  • Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
  • Hem vents let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Side seam pockets
  • 100% recycled polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Game Royal/College Navy/Flat Silver/White
  • Style: AJ5599-480

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Milan723259465

    Skvělý materiál,nádherný design,velikost přesná.

Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition

€ 69,99

Complete the look