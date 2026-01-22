Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Milan723259465
Skvělý materiál,nádherný design,velikost přesná.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
The Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
REP YOUR TEAM.
The Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Milan723259465
Skvělý materiál,nádherný design,velikost přesná.
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition