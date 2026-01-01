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Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top - Laser Blue/Sport Red/White

Recycled Materials

Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top

€ 74,99
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This Strike Top is designed with details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. The 1/2-zip design makes it easy to remove when you're warmed up and ready to hit the pitch. A slim, streamlined fit and sweat-wicking fabric help to keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.


  • Colour Shown: Laser Blue/Sport Red/White
  • Style: IO8629-436

Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top

€ 74,99

This Strike Top is designed with details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. The 1/2-zip design makes it easy to remove when you're warmed up and ready to hit the pitch. A slim, streamlined fit and sweat-wicking fabric help to keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Laser Blue/Sport Red/White
  • Style: IO8629-436

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top

    Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top

    € 74,99

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