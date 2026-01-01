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Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Men's Shoes
€ 79,99
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines leather and suede with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Cream II
- Style: IO0461-001
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
€ 79,99
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines leather and suede with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather upper gains vintage character with wear.
- The perforations on the toe box and sides add breathability.
- The rubber cupsole provides durability and traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Cream II
- Style: IO0461-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Court Vision Low Suede
€ 79,99