Nike Commute Tote (20L)

Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy tote's main compartment has a plush-lined laptop sleeve to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pouch on one side fits most large water bottles for ease. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver

Style: IQ1283-010