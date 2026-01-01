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Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L) - Black/Black/Reflect Silver

Recycled Materials

Nike Commute

Sling Bag (8L)

€ 49,99
ONE SIZE

Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
  • Style: IQ1285-010

Nike Commute

€ 49,99

Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.

Benefits

  • Convertible shoulder strap lets you wear on your right or left.
  • Padded back panel and shoulder strap add comfort.
  • External hoops provide easy hang and grab access.
  • Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.

Product Details

  • 23cm W × 38cm H × 7.5cm D (approx.)
  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester Coin bag: 59% nylon/ 41% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
  • Style: IQ1285-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)

    Nike Commute

    € 49,99

    Complete the look

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