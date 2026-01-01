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Nike Club Men's Sneaker Trousers - Black/White

Nike Club

Men's Sneaker Trousers

€ 99,99
Black/White
Obsidian/White
Select SizeSize Guide

If you're looking for classic—join the club. We crafted trousers with the perfect length and proportions to show off your shoes. They have a baggy fit with a slight taper and crop designed to meet the tongue of your low-collared kicks.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IQ4941-010

Nike Club

€ 99,99

If you're looking for classic—join the club. We crafted trousers with the perfect length and proportions to show off your shoes. They have a baggy fit with a slight taper and crop designed to meet the tongue of your low-collared kicks.

Benefits

  • Midweight cotton canvas is comfortable and durable.
  • Pin tuck down the leg serves classic style.
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring is paired with a zip fly and button closure.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Hand pockets
  • Back pocket with snap closure
  • Body: 100% cotton Pocket bags: 87% polyester/13% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IQ4941-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Men's Sneaker Trousers

    Nike Club

    € 99,99

    Complete the look

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