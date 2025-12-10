Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie

Più che una M sembra una L
andreab336218981
Tutto ok, diciamo che la taglia M è un po’ grande, però tutto sommato va bene lo stesso
This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
Nike Club
This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4 stars
Più che una M sembra una L
andreab336218981
Tutto ok, diciamo che la taglia M è un po’ grande, però tutto sommato va bene lo stesso
A bit oversized
JorgeRua74
Um pouco oversized
Cool
Joseeduardo959685191
Sehr gut Qualität und gefällt mir sehr
Nike Club