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Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers - Black/University Red

Chicago Bulls Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers

€ 79,99
Select SizeSize Guide

You love the Bulls so say it with your chest! These special joggers, with their spray-painted splattered appeal, help you stand firm in your fandom.


  • Colour Shown: Black/University Red
  • Style: HV9776-010

Chicago Bulls Courtside

€ 79,99

You love the Bulls so say it with your chest! These special joggers, with their spray-painted splattered appeal, help you stand firm in your fandom.

Benefits

Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.

Product Details

  • Ribbed cuff
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side: 100% cotton. Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/University Red
  • Style: HV9776-010

Size & Fit

    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers

    Chicago Bulls Courtside

    € 79,99

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