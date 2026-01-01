Chelsea FC Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket

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Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
€ 84,99
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. This Chelsea FC rain jacket features a classic fit and Storm-FIT technology to help keep you dry and comfortable all season long.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/Black/Midwest Gold
- Style: II1790-452
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
€ 84,99
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. This Chelsea FC rain jacket features a classic fit and Storm-FIT technology to help keep you dry and comfortable all season long.
Product details
- Elastic cuffs
- Hand pockets
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/Black/Midwest Gold
- Style: II1790-452
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′8″ (142cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
€ 84,99