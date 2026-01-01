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Chelsea 25/26 Nike Club Cap 5P - Black/Vibrant Yellow

Chelsea 25/26

Nike Club Cap 5P

€ 27,99

A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth material that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Vibrant Yellow
  • Style: IU3896-010

Chelsea 25/26

€ 27,99

A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth material that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.

Benefits

  • Nike Club caps feature a mid-depth design with classic style, versatile for any occasion.
  • Mid-depth design fits just above the head for a versatile profile that's casual and easy to style.
  • Back closure is adjustable using the metal slider. Excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Colour Shown: Black/Vibrant Yellow
  • Style: IU3896-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea 25/26 Nike Club Cap 5P

    Chelsea 25/26

    € 27,99

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