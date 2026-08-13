 
image 1 of 6
Highly Rated
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides - Linen/Linen/Linen

Nike Calm 2.0

Men's Slides

€ 49,99
Linen/Linen/Linen
Black/Black/Black
Diffused Blue/Diffused Blue/Diffused Blue
Coconut Milk/Coconut Milk
Moon Particle/Moon Particle
Fir/Gum Medium Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.


  • Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
  • Style: IB0183-200

Nike Calm 2.0

€ 49,99

Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.

Benefits

  • Contoured design is made from a single piece of foam for a smooth, seamless feel.
  • Textured footbed provides grip to help keep your feet in place.
  • Outer shell is made from water-friendly foam that is easy to clean.
  • Rubber outsole gives you excellent traction even on slippery surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
  • Style: IB0183-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (263)

4.5 stars

  • Brian143554157

    Good color way is dirty and texture very fast to clean

  • Small

    dylan243132104

    They're very comfortable but they fit really small.

  • Runs small

    Kristina795586271

    They run small. I ordered an M8/W9 and my toes are on top of the ridge. The slides are super comfortable though but size up.

Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides

Nike Calm 2.0

€ 49,99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 3