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British & Irish Lions Older Kids' Nike Club Pullover Hoodie - Obsidian/White

British & Irish Lions

Older Kids' Nike Club Pullover Hoodie

€ 49,99

Show your love for the British & Irish Lions in this classic Nike Club Pullover Hoodie. The midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IW8568-451

British & Irish Lions

€ 49,99

Show your love for the British & Irish Lions in this classic Nike Club Pullover Hoodie. The midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.

Benefits

Cotton hoodie offering all-season comfort.

Product Details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IW8568-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′8″ (142cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    British & Irish Lions Older Kids' Nike Club Pullover Hoodie

    British & Irish Lions

    € 49,99

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