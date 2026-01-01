Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level with this Brazil Tracksuit. A classic, traditional fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when your training heats up.
- Colour Shown: Light Photo Blue/Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
- Style: IB5536-435
Brazil Academy Pro
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level with this Brazil Tracksuit. A classic, traditional fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when your training heats up.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Photo Blue/Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
- Style: IB5536-435
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'7" (140cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Brazil Academy Pro.
Brazil Academy Pro