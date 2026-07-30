Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.