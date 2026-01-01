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Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)

€ 34,99
Black/Black/White
Light Bone/Black/Black
Indigo Storm/Black/Reflect Silver
ONE SIZE

Don't let the words "Extra Small" fool you. This bag means business. The main compartment features plenty of space for your workout clothes and shoes, while the side and front zip pockets help you stay on top of your organising game.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4398-010

Nike Brasilia

€ 34,99

Don't let the words "Extra Small" fool you. This bag means business. The main compartment features plenty of space for your workout clothes and shoes, while the side and front zip pockets help you stay on top of your organising game.

Benefits

  • Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
  • Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
  • Interior zip pocket stashes your valuables.

Product Details

  • 38cm L x 25.5cm W x 25.5cm H (approx.)
  • 24L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4398-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)

    Nike Brasilia

    € 34,99

    Complete the look

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