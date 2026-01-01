Nike Baby (12–24M) Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt

Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard-fit tee has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.

Colour Shown: Midnight Navy

Style: IZ7376-410