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Nike Baby (12–24M) 2-Piece Club Fleece Set - Dark Grey Heather

Nike

Baby (12–24M) 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

€ 42,99
Dark Grey Heather
Black
Football Blue
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Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather
  • Style: FV3887-063

Nike

€ 42,99

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather
  • Style: FV3887-063

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4 stars

  • Nike tracksuit

    Carolina160410038

    Nice tracksuit but Size runs really small. Would say this was 12-18 months rather than 24 months! My sons 18 months and its tight and short by ankle!

  • Linda

    blamcab965345989

    Mooie goede kwaliteit, ik ben zo blij 🙂

Nike Baby (12–24M) 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

Nike

€ 42,99

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